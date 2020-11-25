Man arrested in connection to deadly assault in Newark

Zacharie Nelson is charged with felonious assault.

NEWARK, Ohio — A man is charged in connection to a deadly assault in Newark.

On Nov. 18 around 5:40 a.m. officers were called to the 400 block of North Cedar Street on a report of an assault.

Officers found John Mason, 50, of Newark, with possible head trauma.

Mason was taken to Licking Memorial Hospital and then to Grant Medical Center.

Police said Zacharie Nelson, 32, told them on Nov. 19 he was involved in the assault.

Mason died on Nov. 24.

On the same day, Nelson was arrested on unrelated charges out of Heath and was in custody at the Muskingum County Jail.

Nelson is now in custody at the Licking County Justice Center.

Nelson is charged with felonious assault and police have sent the case to the Licking County Prosecutor's Office to review for possible additional charges.