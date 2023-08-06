Police arrest man accused of shooting woman inside northeast Columbus home

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Police arrested a man on Friday who is accused of shooting a woman while she was inside her home with her two young children in northeast Columbus last March.
Brandon Brown, 40, was arrested and charged with felonious assault and improperly discharging a firearm into habitation.
On March 16, officers with the Columbus Division of Police were called to a home in the 2700 block of Brentnell Avenue on a report of a shooting.
When officers arrived, they found a woman in her bedroom suffering from gunshot wounds to her head and right hip. Police say her two children, ages 2 and 4, were inside the home at the time of the shooting.
The woman was transported to a local hospital in serious condition. Her condition later improved.
The woman told police Brown knew the children were with her when he allegedly fired gunshots, according to court records.
Brown is being held on a $100,000 bond and has a preliminary hearing scheduled for Aug. 14.