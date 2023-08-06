Police arrest man accused of shooting woman inside northeast Columbus home

Brandon Brown, 40, was arrested and charged with felonious assault and improperly discharging a firearm into habitation.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Police arrested a man on Friday who is accused of shooting a woman while she was inside her home with her two young children in northeast Columbus last March.

Brandon Brown, 40, was arrested and charged with felonious assault and improperly discharging a firearm into habitation.

On March 16, officers with the Columbus Division of Police were called to a home in the 2700 block of Brentnell Avenue on a report of a shooting.

When officers arrived, they found a woman in her bedroom suffering from gunshot wounds to her head and right hip. Police say her two children, ages 2 and 4, were inside the home at the time of the shooting.

The woman was transported to a local hospital in serious condition. Her condition later improved.

The woman told police Brown knew the children were with her when he allegedly fired gunshots, according to court records.