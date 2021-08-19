x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Man arrested after authorities seize fentanyl, cocaine, other drugs from North Linden home

Detectives seized 2,500 ecstasy pills, 1,420 grams of fentanyl, 1,399 grams of cocaine, 185 grams of crack cocaine, two guns, and $12,560, according to a release.
Credit: Whitehall Division of Police

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A man was arrested during a drug bust in the North Linden neighborhood on Wednesday.

The Whitehall Division of Police Narcotics Unit and the Columbus Division of Police INTAC United served a search warrant at a home in the 2800 block of Hiawatha Street.

Detectives seized 2,500 ecstasy pills, 1,420 grams of fentanyl, 1,399 grams of cocaine, 185 grams of crack cocaine, two guns, and $12,560, according to a release.

The target in the investigation, 53-year-old Traey Williams, was arrested.
Williams is charged with three counts of possession of drugs and having weapons under disability, both of which are felonies.

Credit: Franklin County Sheriff's Office