Man arrested after authorities seize fentanyl, cocaine, other drugs from North Linden home

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A man was arrested during a drug bust in the North Linden neighborhood on Wednesday.

The Whitehall Division of Police Narcotics Unit and the Columbus Division of Police INTAC United served a search warrant at a home in the 2800 block of Hiawatha Street.

Detectives seized 2,500 ecstasy pills, 1,420 grams of fentanyl, 1,399 grams of cocaine, 185 grams of crack cocaine, two guns, and $12,560, according to a release.