Man arrested after authorities seize fentanyl, cocaine, other drugs from North Linden home

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A man was arrested during a drug bust in the North Linden neighborhood on Wednesday.
The Whitehall Division of Police Narcotics Unit and the Columbus Division of Police INTAC United served a search warrant at a home in the 2800 block of Hiawatha Street.
Detectives seized 2,500 ecstasy pills, 1,420 grams of fentanyl, 1,399 grams of cocaine, 185 grams of crack cocaine, two guns, and $12,560, according to a release.
The target in the investigation, 53-year-old Traey Williams, was arrested.
Williams is charged with three counts of possession of drugs and having weapons under disability, both of which are felonies.