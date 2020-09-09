Police and hospital staff say the baby suffered severe brain damage and bleeding in the eyes as a result.

LUCAS COUNTY, Ohio — A man was arrested Tuesday after police say he cruelly abused his 4-week-old child, who died Saturday.

Police say Nicholas Beckford, 22, shook the baby to the point of serious physical harm. The baby suffered severe brain damage and bleeding in the eyes, according to police and hospital staff.

The abuse happened on Monday and the baby died Saturday, according to police.

Beckford was first charged with child endangering when getting arrested on Tuesday. Later, he was charged with murder.

Beckford is still due in court.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (419) 255-1111.