Man accused of placing hidden cameras, capturing naked photos of child in Grandview Heights

Brian Trissel appeared in Franklin County Municipal Court on Tuesday and is being held on a $1 million.

Example video title will go here for this video

GRANDVIEW HEIGHTS, Ohio — A man is accused of placing hidden cameras inside the bedroom and bathroom of his girlfriend's daughter, capturing her naked on multiple occasions.

On Aug. 31, the Grandview Heights Division of Police received a tip regarding a voyeurism complaint. Officers responded to Grandview Heights Middle School.

Court records say the victim, who was an 11-year-old girl, told the school counselor that on Aug. 30, she had found a hidden camera inside her bedroom. She added that the cameras were found in places that would capture them in a private setting and in various states of nudity.

During its investigation, Grandview Heights police recovered evidence and identified 51-year-old Brian Trissel as a suspect. Police believe Trissel made several recordings of the juvenile in a state of nudity over an extended period.

While interviewing with police, court records say Trissel admitted to placing the cameras in the child’s bedroom and bathroom “for the purpose of capturing her in a state of nudity.”

He also admitted to storing the photos and videos on his cellphone and deleting them when he learned of the investigation, according to court records.

Trissel is charged with pandering obscenity involving a minor, tampering with evidence and voyeurism. He was arrested on Monday and is being held at the Franklin County Corrections Center without incident.

The victim’s mother appeared in court Tuesday to speak on behalf of her daughter.

"He's a monster, he is a monster that preyed on a child,” the mother said.

The mother said she had been in a relationship with Trissel for the last 10 years and was in disbelief when she was contacted by police about what happened.

"I defended him up until I found out he had purchased the cameras,” the mother said.

The mother added she feels betrayed because she trusted him, especially since he was a nurse.

"I've been with him since she was 18 months old, he changed her diapers,” the mother said.

The mother also said she continues to tell her daughter she was brave for speaking up and to not feel ashamed for what happened.

"I don't know what more I could've done to protect her but I'm gonna carry that guilt for the rest of my life,” the mother said.

Police said there is no evidence to suggest that there are other victims.