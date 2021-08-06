Columbus man accused of using camera to film under girl's dress at Easton Town Center

Michael Andrew George is charged with a first-degree misdemeanor count of voyeurism.

A Columbus man is facing a charge of voyeurism after he allegedly placed a camera on his shoe to record up the dress of a young girl at Easton Town Center.

According to court documents, two witnesses saw 39-year-old Michael Andrew George walking with a small digital camera attached to the toe of his right shoe on July 23.

George was seen walking up to and behind the girl who was wearing a sundress and placed his right foot between her feet with the lens of the camera pointed upward. He paused for several seconds to capture images before moving away.

Court records say the girl appeared to be unaware of George’s actions. The witnesses then notified Easton security of the incident.

According to the police report, George ran away from security as they approached him.

Security followed George to his vehicle where they were met by a Columbus police officer who was working special duty at Easton.

The officer reported seeing a camera in plain view on the front passenger seat in George’s vehicle.

George is charged with a first-degree misdemeanor count of voyeurism. He was arraigned on July 24 and is out on bond.