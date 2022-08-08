x
Crime

Man accused of stealing bags, personal items at Zoombezi Bay

The Delaware County Sheriff's Office is searching for a man accused of multiple thefts at Zoombezi Bay on July 28.
Credit: Delaware County Sheriff's Office

POWELL, Ohio — The Delaware County Sheriff's Office is searching for a man accused of multiple thefts at Zoombezi Bay.

The incident happened on July 28 between 2:30 p.m. and 4:45 p.m. at Zoombezi Bay, according to a tweet from the Delaware County Sheriff's Office.

The suspect is accused of taking bags from victims with personal items including wallets, photos and credit cards. 

If you recognize the man in these photos, the sheriff's office asks that you contact Deputy Gaunt at bgaunt@co.delaware.oh.us.

