Bond set at $2 million for man accused of ramming car into Hilltop daycare

Maurice Marshall, 30, appeared in court on Tuesday on a charge of felonious assault.

A man accused of intentionally driving a vehicle into a Hilltop daycare is being held on a $2 million bond.

The incident happened on July 16 at the Babies and Beyond Child Care Center, located on 3030 Sullivant Ave.

According to court records, Marshall allegedly used the vehicle to force past two sets of doors.

While still in the vehicle, Marshall then drove into the main hallway that led deeper into the building and rammed through a third set of doors into the daycare's nursery.

Court records then state that the vehicle came to a stop after hitting a half-wall.

A daycare employee was able to evacuate herself, two babies and another child out of the rear emergency exit.

There were no reported injuries from employees or children.