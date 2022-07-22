Columbus man accused of pointing laser light at police helicopter

Charles Taylor is facing one count of interfering with operation of aircraft with laser.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A man was charged this week for allegedly pointing a laser light at a Columbus Division of Police helicopter.

According Franklin County Municipal Court records, 43-year-old Charles Taylor is facing one count of interfering with operation of aircraft with laser.

On Wednesday, the helicopter was flying in the North Linden area when crew members noticed a green laser being aimed at them.

Patrol officers were directed to a home where the laser reportedly came from.

The officers spoke with Taylor who said he was outside using the laser to play with his dog. At some point, he directed the laser at the helicopter flying overhead.

Taylor was taken into custody and arraigned in court on Thursday. His bond was set at $1,500.