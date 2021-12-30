Man accused of kidnapping 7-year-old Hardin County girl indicted on 17 charges

HARDIN COUNTY, OHIO, Ohio — A man accused of kidnapping a 7-year-old Hardin County girl in November has been indicted on 17 charges.
According to court documents, 57-year-old Charles Castle was charged with the following:
- Seven counts of Kidnapping
- One count of Rape
- One count of Felonious Assault
- One count of Endangering Children
- One count of Burglary
- Three counts of Tampering with Evidence
- One count of Attempted Aggravated Murder
- One count of Breaking and Entering
- One count of Possessing Criminal Tools
Trinity Hurt was reported missing on Nov. 11 after being last seen in her home in the 600 block of South Leighton Street the night before.
Trinity was found on Nov. 12 inside an abandoned home on Township Road, located a few miles from where she was last seen.
Kenton Police Department was able to safely locate the 7-year-old girl thanks to a tip from a longtime Hardin County resident.
Police later arrested Castle after finding Trinity.
During his arraignment last month, prosecutors read off a list of Castle’s past convictions, which includes drug possession to burglary.
The judge has not set a date for Castle's next court appearance.