Man accused of kidnapping 7-year-old Hardin County girl indicted on 17 charges

Charles Castle was indicted on several charges, including kidnapping, rape and attempted aggravated murder.

HARDIN COUNTY, OHIO, Ohio — A man accused of kidnapping a 7-year-old Hardin County girl in November has been indicted on 17 charges.

According to court documents, 57-year-old Charles Castle was charged with the following:

Seven counts of Kidnapping

One count of Rape

One count of Felonious Assault

One count of Endangering Children

One count of Burglary

Three counts of Tampering with Evidence

One count of Attempted Aggravated Murder

One count of Breaking and Entering

One count of Possessing Criminal Tools

Trinity Hurt was reported missing on Nov. 11 after being last seen in her home in the 600 block of South Leighton Street the night before.

Trinity was found on Nov. 12 inside an abandoned home on Township Road, located a few miles from where she was last seen.

Kenton Police Department was able to safely locate the 7-year-old girl thanks to a tip from a longtime Hardin County resident.

Police later arrested Castle after finding Trinity.

During his arraignment last month, prosecutors read off a list of Castle’s past convictions, which includes drug possession to burglary.