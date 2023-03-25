Man accused of firing shots at officers outside northeast Columbus pub held on $2 million bond

Mark Sharpe, 39, is charged with three counts of felonious assault and is being held on a $2 million bond.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The suspect accused of firing shots at police officers outside of a northeast Columbus pub earlier this month was arraigned on Friday.

Officers were dispatched to Joe’s Pub & Grill in the 4900 block of East Dublin Granville Road around 12:30 a.m. for reports of a man firing shots into the business.

Bodycam video shows several officers get to the parking lot of the restaurant. Gunshots can be heard after one officer steps out of their cruiser.

Officers confronted the man, who police identified as Sharpe. Police say he had a gun and fired shots at the officers.

Multiple officers returned fire, striking Sharpe.

He was taken to the hospital in critical condition, which later improved. No officers were hurt in the shooting.