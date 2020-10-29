Man accused forcing LYFT driver to take him to multiple locations after pulling gun

When the driver refused, the suspect pulled out a gun and held it to the victim's head saying "you will drive me to where I tell you to go."

Authorities are searching for a man accused of forcing a LYFT driver to take him to several locations after pulling a gun on him.

On Sept. 11 around 3 a.m., the driver picked up the suspect in the area of Reynoldsburg-New Albany Road.

The suspect allegedly insisted the driver take him to several places not originally requested.

When the driver refused, the suspect pulled out a gun and held it to the victim's head saying "you will drive me to where I tell you to go."

Authorities say the driver took the suspect to several places area of E. Livingston Avenue and Noe-Bixby Road over the following two to three hours.

When the driver stopped to get gas on E. Main Street, they were able to escape from the suspect.

The suspect was last seen walking away from the gas station, northbound on McNaughten Road.

The driver then returned to the vehicle and call the police.

The suspect is described as 30-35 years old, 5 feet 7 inches, 170 pounds, bald, black goatee and mustache. He was wearing a black T-shirt, black/gray sweatpants.

Central Ohio Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for any information leading to the arrest or indictment of the suspect.