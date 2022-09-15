Police: Man accused of exposing himself to 10-year-old Hilliard girl walking to school arrested

The man, identified as 48-year-old Joseph A. Ennemoser, was located at a nearby business and arrested around 12:30 p.m.

HILLIARD, Ohio — A man accused of exposing himself to a girl who was walking to school in Hilliard on Thursday was arrested.

The Hilliard Division of Police said the incident happened around 8:45 a.m. around Circle Drive near Avery Elementary School.

The 10-year-old girl told police she was walking to school when a man exited his vehicle and exposed himself to her before driving away. The girl ran to a nearby adult who immediately contacted police.

The man, identified as 48-year-old Joseph A. Ennemoser, was located at a nearby business and arrested around 12:30 p.m.

Ennemoser, of Fairfield County, is charged with criminal child enticement, a fifth-degree felony. The charge is elevated because Ennemoser is a previously convicted sex offender.

In 2003, Ennemoser pleaded guilty to two counts of gross sexual imposition regarding an incident involving a girl who was 7 or 8 years old in 2001. He was sentenced to six years in prison, according to records in Licking County Common Pleas Court.

“Today’s unfortunate situation demonstrated our community’s strength in quickly working together to protect a child in our community,” said Chief of Police Michael Woods. “This child did everything right in a wrong situation by running away, telling an adult, and remembering important details to pass along to police.”