Man in 2020 fatal south Columbus shooting sentenced to at least 11 years in prison

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A man who fatally shot another man in south Columbus two years ago has been sentenced to at least 11 years in prison.

On May 25, 2020, police started receiving reports of six to eight people fighting in the 1100 block of Smith Road near Lockbourne Road. Additional 911 callers reported hearing gunshots.

Medics arrived and found 22-year-old John Arthur Wilson III suffering from at least one gunshot wound. He later died at Grant Medical Center.

Police arrested Frank Turner, who was 17 years old at the time, about two months after the shooting.

Turner pleaded guilty to to involuntary manslaughter with a three year firearm specification in September.