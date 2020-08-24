Man, 17-year-old boy hurt in shooting near Driving Park neighborhood

Following the shooting, the suspect left the scene on foot.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Columbus police are investigating a shooting near the Driving Park neighborhood that injured a 19-year-old man and a 17-year-old boy.

The shooting happened Monday just after 12:30 a.m. in the 1700 block of East Kossuth Street not far from Fairwood Avenue.

Police say the teen and the man who were shot were with another man inside a vehicle. An unidentified person approached them and began shooting.

The man was shot once in the arm and the boy was hit multiple times, according to police. The other man who was with them was not hurt.

Both victims were taken to Grant Medical Center in stable condition.

Following the shooting, the suspect left the scene on foot.