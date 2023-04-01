Mail carriers robbed in Columbus, Whitehall 5 times since November

Two mail carriers, one in Columbus and one in Whitehall, were robbed on Tuesday.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Mail carriers have been robbed in the Columbus area five times since November, two of which happened on Tuesday.

One mail carrier was robbed in the 500 block of East Columbus Street and another carrier was robbed at gunpoint on East Broad Street in Whitehall.

Whitehall Deputy Chief Dan Kelso said three teenagers covered their faces, put a gun up to the mail carrier and took her keys.

"They don't seem to have any regard for human life," Kelso said.

Kelso said the thieves aren't after the letters in the carrier's hand, but their keys so they can open the boxes people assume are secure.

“They are going to take those keys and they might take your stuff. You might mail a check trying to pay your bills. Guess what, your check is stolen, you think your bills are paid, they are not. Now you are getting turned over to a credit agency,” Kelso said.

Kelso said people should also be on the lookout to protect themselves and help the carriers.

“Be vigilant. If you are going to a post office, and this isn't just at the post office, if you are going to an ATM, if you are going to a postal box, anything like that, always look around,” Kelso said.