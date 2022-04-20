Madison County man charged in connection to woman's shooting death on Easter

Zachary Warnock is charged with tampering with evidence and possessing weapons under disability.

MADISON COUNTY, OHIO, Ohio — A man is charged in connection to the shooting death of a woman that happened on Easter in Madison County, according to the sheriff’s office.

Around 8:45 a.m., deputies were called to the Village of South Solon on reports of shots being fired from a vehicle.

As deputies were heading to the scene, a vehicle pulled into the Jefferson Township Fire Department in Fayette County with a person inside who suffered a gunshot wound.

The victim, who was identified by the Fayette County Coroner as 29-year-old Alexandra Goins of Sylvania, was pronounced dead despite life-saving measures.

After launching an investigation, the sheriff’s office arrested 34-year-old Zachary Warnock, who is being held in the Tri-County Regional Jail.

According to records from Madison County Municipal Court, witnesses saw Warnock picking up spent bullet casings near the intersection of the shooting.

Sheriff John Swaney confirmed to 10TV that Goins and Warnock were friends. The sheriff added that Goins was coming down to visit Warnock.

The sheriff's office is still working to determine a motive for the shooting and what led up to it.