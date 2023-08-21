Woman gets 15 years to life in deaths of boyfriend, friend after 100 mph car crash into brick wall

Mackenzie Shirilla, 19, who was 17 at the time of the July 2022 crash in the Cleveland suburb of Strongsville, was convicted last week.

CLEVELAND — An Ohio woman convicted of murder in the death of her boyfriend and a friend after authorities said she deliberately slammed her car into a brick wall at 100 mph has been sentenced to 15 years to life in prison.

Mackenzie Shirilla, 19, who was 17 at the time of the July 2022 crash in the Cleveland suburb of Strongsville, was convicted last week of four counts each of murder and felonious assault as well as aggravated vehicular homicide and other crimes.

Killed in the crash were Shirilla’s boyfriend, 20-year-old Dominic Russo, and 19-year-old Davion Flanagan. Tim Troup of the Cuyahoga County prosecutor’s office had argued that the defendant had a tumultuous relationship with Russo that she meant to end “and she took everybody that was in the car with her.”

Common Pleas Court Judge Nancy Margaret Russo last week called her actions "controlled, methodical, deliberate, intentional and purposeful.”

“This was not reckless driving. This was murder,” Russo said.

Russo said during Monday's sentencing hearing that she was sparing the defendant consecutive sentences in the two deaths but didn't believe Shirilla would get parole in 15 years — and there was “a very good likelihood” Shirilla could spend the rest of her life in prison, depending on her conduct and the parole board's decision.

Shirilla, who did not testify during the trial, tearfully read a statement apologizing to the families of the victims.

“I hope one day you can see I would never let this happen or do it on purpose," she said. "I wish I could remember what happened. I'm just so sorry. I'm heartbroken. ... I wish I could take all your pain away.”

Defense attorney James McDonnell argued at trial that prosecutors had no evidence that Shirilla meant to kill her two passengers or what was going on in the car in the seconds leading up to the crash, Cleveland.com reported.