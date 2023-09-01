Loaded magazine recovered from Madison County school bus; no weapon found

MADISON COUNTY, Ohio — A loaded magazine was found on a school bus in Madison County Thursday afternoon.



The Madison County Sheriff's Office confirmed that the loaded magazine was discovered while taking students home from Madison-Plains High School, however no weapon was found.



The sheriff's office worked to develop a safety plan for the school this morning to ensure there would be no additional threat.



Deputies and officials from ATF were present at the school as an extra precaution.



Interviews have been conducted but there are no suspects at this time.