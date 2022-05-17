Fraternity members found not guilty on most serious charges in death of Stone Foltz

Example video title will go here for this video

Troy Henricksen and Jacob Krinn were found not guilty of involuntary manslaughter and reckless homicide, but guilty of hazing and other lesser charges.

JACOB KRINN: on trial for hazing and involuntary manslaughter, among other charges. He was Stone Foltz’s big brother in the PIKE fraternity. TROY HENRICKSEN: on trial for the same, and other charges. He was the new member educator who planned the big-little reveal party.

Editor's note: There may be some content within the trial testimonies that readers may find disturbing, including graphic accounts of hazing, verbal and emotional abuse.

Six other men pleaded guilty earlier this year to various charges.

Troy Henricksen of Grove City, Ohio, faced five charges, three of them felonies:

Jacob Krinn of Delaware, Ohio, faced seven charges, five of them felonies:

The trial of two former fraternity brothers accused in the death of Bowling Green State University student Stone Foltz is now complete.

Krinn will be sentenced July 8 and Henricksen will be sentenced July 29.

Henricksen was found not guilty on the following charges:

Krinn was found not guilty on the following charges:

The mood in the courtroom is tense. All six benches are full. We have Stone Foltz’s family sitting behind the prosecution’s table on the left. Jacob Krinn and Troy Henricksen’s families sit on the right behind the defense table.

A verdict has been reached. It will be read at approximately 3:45 p.m.

Thursday, May 26 : Trial expected to wrap up

9:30 a.m.

This is expected to be the final day of trial. Here's how it will play out:

Sgt. Scott Frank, who responded on the night of Foltz's death, will take the stand again for cross-examination from defense attorneys;

The defense has confirmed it plans to bring no witnesses;

Attorneys will do their closing arguments;

Then, the judge will read jury instructions before deliberations.

9:45 a.m.

Henricksen's attorney, Eric Long, presses Frank on confirmation bias. He's trying to show he searched for information on Foltz’s death that confirmed his beliefs about the case.

Of course, attorneys will do their closing arguments before those jury instructions.



Long reads interview transcripts between Frank and active PIKE members, where Frank brought up the pressure to drink and the bottle being given at the big-little event.

Long argues Frank brought up these ideas to suspects in the case before they even said it themselves.

Frank says he brought these theories up based on what other witnesses and those involved told him. But, Long says Frank kept re-iterating to actives that someone would be held accountable for Foltz's death, while suggesting to pledges that they were forced into the process.

He points to Henricksen’s testimony on trying to keep new members safe, saying that information never made it into Bowling Green's police report.

Long says that no new members told Frank they had been instructed to drink their bottle at big-little night. Frank grimaces, saying some new members were under the impression they had to drink their whole bottle.

10 a.m.

Long now points out that Frank went looking for Henricksen, knocking on the door of a house where Henricksen no longer lived. He says Henricksen ultimately reached out to Frank, who agreed that Henricksen was pretty transparent and told him a lot about the fraternity.

10:30 a.m.

Long questions Frank on what his investigation found relating to Foltz's drinking habits. He asks about texts showing Foltz reportedly blacked out when he went to visit friends at Ohio State University previously.

“Did you uncover in your investigation a previous incident where Stone drank a whole bottle of alcohol,” Long asks.

“I don’t recall," Frank said.

This has been a common reply to Long. He then asks then if Frank only read some of the texts in his investigation.

Prosecutors frequently object to Long’s line of questioning with Frank.

Long shows a Snapchat photo of Foltz drinking a bottle of Smirnoff Ice on his roommate Wade McKenzie’s Snapchat. He then shows another photo of Foltz reportedly drinking a bottle of liquor.

Frank testifies he didn’t do any further investigation based on these photos.

Long says there's been testimony that Foltz wasn’t taking his anti-depressant or anxiety medication. He asks if Frank ever investigated whether or not Foltz could have been self-medicating with alcohol.

Frank says he did not.

The State of Ohio offers no redirect. Frank steps down.

The state will rest its case after this, calling no further witnesses.

11 a.m.

The jury is taking an early lunch. Court will resume at 1 p.m.

However, attorneys and the judge will meet for the next hour or so to go over jury instructions.

3 p.m.

After a lunch break, Wood County Common Pleas Judge Joel Kuhlman read his instructions to the jury. He told them they must decide beyond a reasonable doubt that Jacob Krinn and Troy Henricksen are guilty to convict them.

The judge said the jury they must treat several stipulations as undeniable facts. First, Stone Foltz’s cause of death is ethanol intoxication, and that’s been stipulated to being true by the defense and prosecution. He also instructed jurors that they can find Henricksen guilty if he was “complicit” in the alleged criminal acts, even if he didn’t do them or wasn’t present for each element of those acts.

Kuhlman's instructions lasted for more than half an hour, discussing terms the jury should know and how they should approach those terms. He’s also reading the charges each defendant faces and why.

Stone Foltz’s parents continued Thursday to sit on the front row behind the prosecution, as they’ve done throughout this trial. Krinn's family and Henricksen’s family members have been sitting in the front and second rows behind the defense.

3:15 p.m.

Closing arguments in the trial have begun Thursday afternoon. Prosecutor Pamela Gross spoke to the jury first.

“If you want to be a PIKE, you have to do PIKE things,” she said. She told the jury they’ve heard lots of testimony from multiple new members and active members in the fraternity to show this.

She argued to the jury that force doesn’t have to be physical and overt. She said it can be subtle and psychological.

Gross pointed out that Stone Foltz didn’t leave the fraternity event, despite having a family obligation, because he felt he had to stay and recite the preamble.

He told his girlfriend the big-little event was the “last thing he has to do to get into PIKE.”

Gross reminded jurors of Dr. Parks’ earlier testimony in which he explained how it’s hard to turn away from the initiation process because you’ve invested time and energy.

Gross argues force doesn’t have to be physical and overt. She says it can be subtle and psychological.

She argues danger is foreseeable in what this fraternity was doing: trash cans placed for puke, bread and water brought for a night of drinking.



Moving on to Henricksen now, Gross argues how Henricksen is complicit in each of the criminal acts the charges imply. She points out how he knew the culture of drinking at PIKE, telling police and the university it was no big deal for him to drink a bottle of Jameson.

Gross argues Henricksen ensured bigs would get their bottles for littles for big-little reveal, that he planned the time and location of the event, and that he was upset when *his* orders weren’t followed (when new member Shane Hackett dropped Stone off, not an active).

Gross closes her argument with “If you want to be a PIKE, you’re expected to do PIKE things. Stone Foltz did PIKE things, and now he’s dead.”

4:15 p.m.

CLOSING ARGUMENT: Samual Shamansky ⬇️



He follows Assistant Prosecutor Pamela Gross, saying the state has painted a picture based on their impression of the evidence.



4:45 p.m.

Shamansky argues that the state has not a shred of evidence showing Krinn coerced Stone to drink. Their closest argument is that Krinn is heard encouraging Stone with “That’s my boy” on a Snapchat video during big-little. “Really?” Shamansky asked.

Shamansky argues Stone already made up his mind about drinking before attending the event, referencing prior testimony from Grant Hartnett where Stone said “I’m going to beat the bottle before the bottle beats me.” He says Krinn isn’t responsible for that mindset.

5:30 p.m.

CLOSING ARGUMENT: Eric Long ⬇️



Long argues charges were filed because someone died, and someone had to be held accountable, regardless of whether Troy Henricksen actually committed any crime.

He pointed out Henricksen was following orders when he instructed Garrett Horde to delete the new members’ group chat. He says Henricksen was concerned with consequences from the university, not criminal charges.

Long also says new members like Grant Hartnett testified they thought big-little was fun and didn’t think of themselves as victims until they talked to police.

Long ended with a plea to the jury not to convict an innocent man.

6:30 p.m.

REBUTTAL: Chief Prosecutor Paul Dobson ⬇️



“I’m probably the only thing standing between you and the door, but I ask for a minute,” Dobson pleads.



In his rebuttal, Dobson's explaining how new members just wanted to belong, and this created a power dynamic. He says this isn’t wrong. He says he’s the one in power as chief prosecutor in his office. But as a result, he can’t abuse that power dynamic. He can’t ask for free food or cleaning.

Dobson says we’ve heard testimony as to how finishing the bottle didn’t matter to getting into the fraternity, how everyone gets voted in regardless. Dobson argues the new members didn’t know that. He says this is the environment in which hazing lives.

The defense team looks on as Dobson argues his rebuttal. At this point, closing arguments have been happening for almost four hours.

6:45 p.m.

Dobson says you couldn’t not drink at big-little without an excuse. He says Shane Hackett is the exception that proves this rule.

He points to Hackett ultimately telling Henricksen why he wasn’t drinking, to make sure it was okay.

He also says the defense wants to make Stone seem like a big drinker. He points to how Stone was Googling how to drink a lot of alcohol before the event, something a big drinker should already know. He says Stone told his mom and girlfriend he wasn’t looking forward to big-little.

7:00 p.m.

Shari Foltz’s sister comforts her, as Dobson plays videos of Stone drinking, and actives interacting with him.



Dobson says he’s been driven to find justice for the Foltz family. He says once the jury finds the defendants guilty of hazing, finding them guilty of involuntary manslaughter naturally flows.

7:15 p.m.

At this point, Krinn is beginning to glance over at the jury much more frequently. They, too, are also looking over at the defense table more often. Minutes are counting down until this is in the jury’s hands.

7:30 p.m.

Dobson argues the defense wants jurors to believe this was just a tragic accident, instead of the abuse of the imbalance of power that was created by actives like Krinn and Henricksen. And with that, Dobson concludes.

THIS CASE IS NOW IN THE HANDS OF THE JURY.



Judge Kuhlman has just finished reading final jury instructions.



8:35 p.m.