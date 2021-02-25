Licking Heights coach arrested for allegedly taping minor undressing in storage closet

The Newark Advocate says Anthony J. Haist allegedly set up a camera to record the student changing.

PATASKALA, Ohio — A Licking Heights wrestling coach has been arrested after he allegedly set up a camera to record a student changing, according to our partners at the Newark Advocate.

Anthony J. Haist, 23, of Pickerington, was arrested and charged on Tuesday with one count of pandering obscenity involving a minor or impaired person, which is a second-degree felony.

According to the Newark Advocate, a criminal complaint filed on Wednesday says the minor victim went to Licking Heights Central Intermediate School for wrestling practice and met with a coach, identified as Haist.

The complaint says Haist allegedly told the minor to change in the storage closet because the locker room was contaminated with COVID-19.

According to the complaint, while the victim was in a "state of nudity," they noticed a cell phone set up recording the victim getting changed.

While reviewing the video, the victim observed the defendant setting up the camera.

Pataskala Police Deputy Michael Boals told the Newark Advocate that the practice was more like a one-on-one session between the coach and the student. Boals said the victim reported the incident to the victim's parents.

Boals said the incident remains under investigation by their agency.

Haist's bond is set at $150,000.