Licking County man sentenced for raping, assaulting girl

Justin Robinson, 37, pleaded guilty to several charges, including one count of rape of a child under 13 years of age.

LICKING COUNTY, Ohio — A Licking County man pleaded guilty last week to sexually abusing a young girl.

Justin Robinson, 37, pleaded guilty to one count of rape of a child under 13 years of age, one count of rape by force, seven counts of gross sexual imposition, two counts of endangering children, two counts of voyeurism and one count of domestic violence on June 6.

An investigation began into Robinson on March 22, 2023, when a report was made to the Newark Police Department. The child reported to a teacher that Robinson sexually and physically assaulted her.

The victim said the abuse began when she was 11 years old and that Robinson would engage in sexual activity, watched her while she bathed, dictate what she could wear and physically assault her by punching her in the face, according to the Licking County Prosecutor's Office.

Robinson was interviewed by a detective and confessed to sexually assaulting the girl.

A judge sentenced Robinson to life in prison with the possibility of parole after 15 years. If he is granted parole, he will have to register as a Tier III sex offender for the rest of his life.

