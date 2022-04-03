Lancaster man charged with kidnapping of young girl

The incident happened around the intersection of W. Wheeling St. and Harrison Ave. on March 3.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A 35-year-old man has been charged with attempting to abduct a young girl in Lancaster last week.

Charles Stearns is charged with kidnapping and gross sexual imposition for the incident on March 3.

According to the Lancaster Police Department, officers responded to the intersection of W. Wheeling St. and Harrison Ave. just after 8:15 a.m.

Police say the girl was able to get away from the area and notify authorities.

Stearns is currently being held at the Fairfield County Jail on a $500,000 bond. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for March 16.

Police add that Stearns is not suspected in any additional cases.

The Lancaster City School District sent out the following letter to the community:

Dear LCS’ Families, The Lancaster Police Department (LPD) has alerted us that one of our students was the victim of a criminal act this morning in the area of West Wheeling Street and Harrison Avenue as the student was walking to a bus stop. Because the LPD is actively investigating the situation, we are not able to provide additional details at this time. However, we are fully cooperating with law enforcement in the ongoing investigation, and LPD has increased monitoring in the area for the foreseeable future.

We encourage families in the area to take extra safety precautions as children travel within the community, including to and from bus stops and to and from school. Additionally, if any individuals may have seen activity or have information that could be related to this incident, please contact the LPD immediately at 740-687-6680.

Sincerely,

Nathan Hale