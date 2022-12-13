ATF offers $10,000 reward in 2021 shooting deaths of 2 young siblings, 22-year-old man

A reward is now being offered in the Dec. 7, 2021 shooting deaths of Charles Wade and his girlfriend's two children Demitrius Wall-Neal and Londynn Wall-Neal.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Investigators are seeking help identifying and locating the people responsible for an ambush shooting in southeast Columbus last year that left two young siblings and a 22-year-old man dead.

The ATF is now offering a $10,000 reward for information in the case leading to the identification, prosecution and conviction of the shooting suspects.

On Dec. 7, 2021, Charles Wade was sitting in a vehicle with 9-year-old Demitrius Wall'neal and 6-year-old Londynn Wall'neal when two suspects ran up to the car and fired dozens of rounds before running off. The shooting happened on Kodiak Drive near the Winchester Lakes apartment complex. All three were pronounced dead at the scene.

Last week, Columbus police held a press briefing to renew a call for the public's help in solving the case.

Lead detective Terry Kelley said the case is moving forward but said he couldn’t release any new developments because the shooting is intertwined with other cases and he doesn’t want to jeopardize them.

Kelley played the disturbing surveillance video of the crime as it happened. He says he played the video at the request of the family who didn’t want the public to forget about it and with the hope it would make someone come forward.

“What I need is for someone to dig into their conscious and say, 'I can’t let this happen' and come in and say what they know,” he said.

Police say two suspects opened fire inside the car and as many as four to five people were involved the crime.

“They knew those kids were in the car. They watched those kids go into the car,” said detective Kelley.

Police say a 2010-2012 black Nissan Altima and 2005-2010 Jeep Grand Cherokee with dark tinted windows carried the suspects from the crime scene. Neither car had license plates or tags to track the suspects.