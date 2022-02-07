Knox County mother arrested in connection to 1-year-old daughter's death

Savannah Masters was arrested and charged with permitting child abuse in connection to the death of her 1-year-old daughter.

KNOX COUNTY, Ohio — The mother of a 1-year-old girl in Knox County who died last week has been arrested in connection to her death.

The Knox County Sheriff's Office said, on the evening of Jan. 31, the girl's mother and grandmother took her to the Knox County Community Hospital. The girl was later taken to a Columbus-area hospital.

Detectives learned on Feb. 3 the toddler died.

A man, 28-year-old Danial Shahan, was arrested and charged with second-degree murder, according to the sheriff's office.

Three days later, detectives arrested the girl's mother, 24-year-old Savannah Masters. She is charged with permitting child abuse, which is a first-degree felony.

Both Masters and Shahan are being held in the Knox County Jail.