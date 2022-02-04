Knox County man charged with murder in death of 1-year-old girl

Danial Shahan, 28, was arrested and charged with second-degree murder, according to the sheriff's office.

KNOX COUNTY, Ohio — A Knox County man has been arrested and charged in the death of a 1-year-old girl.

The Knox County Sheriff's Office said on the evening of Jan. 31, the toddler's mother and grandmother brought her to the Knox Community Hospital. The toddler was then transferred to a hospital in Columbus

Detectives were told Thursday afternoon that the toddler died.

