Police searching for suspect accused of attacking restaurant employee with machetes

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus Division of Police is attempting to identify a suspect accused of attacking a north side restaurant worker with two machetes.
The incident happened back on April 4 around 7 p.m. at the Kickin Chicken restaurant on Sinclair Road.
When officers arrived, they met an employee who was bleeding from his left hand.
The employee told police he was involved in an argument with a customer over parking and asked them to leave the business.
The employee said the suspect went to his vehicle and returned less than a minute later armed with the machetes.
He said the suspect started pointing the machetes at him and lunged toward him and he grabbed the blade of one of the machetes with his left hand causing his injury.
Police said the suspect fled in a gray four-door Acura.
Anyone with info on the suspect’s identity is asked to contact Assault Unit Det. Federer at 614-645-4141 or afederer@columbuspolice.org or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-TIPS (8477).
