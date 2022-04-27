Police searching for suspect accused of attacking restaurant employee with machetes

RECOGNIZE THIS SUSPECT? On April 4, 2022 at approximately 6:59pm, officers were dispatched to the Kickin Chicken restaurant on Sinclair Rd. on report of a stabbing. Upon arrival, officers made contact with an employee who was bleeding from the left hand. The victim stated he became involved in an argument with a customer over parking and asked the customer to leave the business. The victim explained the suspect went to his vehicle and returned less than a minute later armed with two machetes. He stated the suspect started pointing the machetes at him and lunged towards him at which time the victim grabbed the blade of one of the machetes with his left hand causing injury. The suspect fled in a gray 4 door Acura. Anyone with info on the suspect’s identity is asked to contact Assault Unit Det. Federer at 614-645-4141 /afederer@columbuspolice.org or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-TIPS (8477). @centralohiocrimestoppers For more information on this crime and others like it please visit our “help us solve a crime” page at www.Columbus.gov/helpussolvecrime