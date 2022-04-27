Man charged for attacking north Columbus restaurant employee with machetes

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A man is facing charges for reportedly attacking a north side restaurant worker with two machetes.
Court records state 28-year-old Malik Jones admitted to a detective over the phone that he brought two machetes into the Kickin Chicken restaurant on Sinclair Road.
According to police, the incident took place around 7 p.m. on April 4. Officers arrived at the restaurant to find an employee who was bleeding from his left hand.
The employee told police he was involved in an argument with a customer, later identified as Jones, over parking and asked him to leave the business.
The employee said Jones went to his vehicle and returned less than a minute later armed with the machetes. The employee told police he grabbed a machete with his hand when Jones lunged at him with it.
During a phone conversation with a detective on April 29, Jones said that he brought the machetes into the restaurant because he was “trying to defend himself” and “scare” the employee.
Jones is charged with felonious assault in connection to the incident. He is currently being held at the Franklin County Jail.