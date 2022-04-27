Man charged for attacking north Columbus restaurant employee with machetes

Malik Jones reportedly admitted to a detective over the phone that he brought two machetes into the Kickin Chicken restaurant on Sinclair Road.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A man is facing charges for reportedly attacking a north side restaurant worker with two machetes.

Court records state 28-year-old Malik Jones admitted to a detective over the phone that he brought two machetes into the Kickin Chicken restaurant on Sinclair Road.

According to police, the incident took place around 7 p.m. on April 4. Officers arrived at the restaurant to find an employee who was bleeding from his left hand.

The employee told police he was involved in an argument with a customer, later identified as Jones, over parking and asked him to leave the business.

The employee said Jones went to his vehicle and returned less than a minute later armed with the machetes. The employee told police he grabbed a machete with his hand when Jones lunged at him with it.

During a phone conversation with a detective on April 29, Jones said that he brought the machetes into the restaurant because he was “trying to defend himself” and “scare” the employee.