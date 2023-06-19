Police: Group of juveniles crashes stolen car from Columbus into Madison County home

When officers arrived, there was minimal damage to the homes in the area. No injuries were reported.

MADISON COUNTY, Ohio — Three juveniles were detained after a reportedly stolen vehicle crashed into a home in Madison County early Monday morning, police said.

The London Police Department received a call just before 3 a.m. about a crash in the area of East High and Elm streets.

London police said the pursuit of the stolen vehicle started in the Columbus area. London police officers then spotted the vehicle on East High Street and pursued it briefly until it crashed at Elm Street.

Officers detained three juveniles at the scene and said that the vehicle was reported stolen from the city of Columbus.