Jury struggling to reach agreement in former Columbus officer's murder trial

The judge told the jury to continue deliberating after the jury asked for guidance after concluding they cannot agree to a decision.

Example video title will go here for this video

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A jury is struggling to come to a decision in a murder trial of a former Columbus police officer.

Former Columbus vice officer Andrew Mitchell testified in his own defense Monday for the 2018 murder of a 23-year-old woman earlier this week.

Mitchell is charged with murder and voluntary manslaughter for the death of Donna Castleberry. The night Castleberry was killed, Mitchell had picked her up during an alleged prostitution sting and was performing what he said was a warrant check.

At the time, Mitchell was dressed in plain clothes and in an unmarked vehicle. Castleberry reportedly asked Mitchell to provide proof of his badge, which he could not do. Police said a fight between the two ensued and Mitchell fatally shot Castleberry after she stabbed him in the hand.

After about nine hours of deliberations, jurors told the judge this afternoon they can't agree.

Earlier Thursday the jurors asked several questions, about the legal definition of conduct, and they wanted to see the knife Castleberry had.

Thursday afternoon jurors told the judge they are split and can't agree, and asked the judge for guidance. The judge said in court that seven jurors say Mitchell's actions were reasonable, two said he was unreasonable, and three are undecided.

The judge told jurors to continue deliberations. Jurors have gone home for the day, and will return Friday morning where the judge could give them more instructions.

Mitchell is also facing federal charges for allegedly forcing women to have sex with him under the threat of an arrest, pressuring others to cover up crimes and lying to federal investigators when he said he’d never had sex with prostitutes.