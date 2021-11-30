Athens County man enters guilty plea in sexual abuse case

Josiah Bellar, 24, pleaded guilty to charges of felonious assault and child endangering.

ATHENS COUNTY, Ohio — An Athens County man entered guilty pleas on felony charges in a sexual abuse case involving children.

Josiah Bellar, 24, pleaded guilty to charges of felonious assault and child endangering, according to the Athens County Prosecutor’s Office.

Josiah was sentenced to five years of community control with a four-year underlying prison sentence should he violate the terms of that control. He must also complete residential mental health and substance abuse counseling.

He is the first of four Bellar family members to be convicted after charges were filed earlier this year stemming from the investigation. Part of Josiah’s plea includes that he testify, if needed, as the other cases develop.

According to the prosecutor’s office, Josiah committed abusive acts against two juveniles while he was a juvenile himself and under the supervision of his parents, Robert and Deborah Bellar.

Robert and Deborah are each charged with engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity and two counts of endangering children. Both are being held under $1 million bonds.

Jonathan Bellar, Josiah’s brother, is also charged in connection with the case with gross sexual imposition.

The family members were charged after the victim, as a juvenile, went missing and resurfaced after turning 18 with allegations of sexual abuse.

According to the prosecutor’s office, the victim was in attendance and agreed with Josiah’s sentencing.

A trial for Robert and Deborah is currently scheduled for March 1. Jonathan is scheduled for a pretrial hearing on Dec. 7.

Jimmy Childs, a former Athens County deputy, pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct and surrendered his law enforcement certificate in connection to this case.