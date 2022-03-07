Handyman arrested for missing Florida woman's murder after body found in septic tank

The sheriff's office says detectives spent hours excavating the woman's backyard before finding the body.

JENSEN BEACH, Fla. — The body of a missing Florida woman has been found inside her home's septic tank, the Martin County Sheriff's Office said.

And, the handyman who worked for the woman is charged with her murder, deputies say.

Detectives say late Friday evening into Saturday morning they found what they believe is the body of 57-year-old Cynthia Cole. The body was found in the septic tank of her Jensen Beach home.

The sheriff's office says detectives spent hours excavating Cole's backyard and about four feet underground eventually found the body submerged in the contents of the septic tank.

Detectives say a short time later they found 34-year-old Keoki Hilo Demich and charged him with second-degree murder. According to the sheriff's office, Demich did handyman tasks for Cole.