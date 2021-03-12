Jason Meade pleads not guilty to murder charges in Casey Goodson Jr. death; bond set at $250,000

Meade was indicted on murder and reckless homicide charges for the fatal shooting.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Former Franklin County Sheriff’s deputy Jason Meade pleaded not guilty on Friday to murder and reckless homicide charges for the fatal shooting of Casey Goodson Jr.

Meade's bond was set at $250,000. Once the bond is paid, the judge ordered Meade can be released on his own recognizance, provided he does not possess a firearm or travel outside the state of Ohio. Additionally, the judge ordered Meade have no contact with Goodson’s family.

On Dec. 4, 2020, Meade was finishing up an unsuccessful search for a fugitive with the U.S. Marshals Office fugitive task force when he shot Goodson, who was not the subject of the fugitive search.

Meade alleges Goodson pointed a gun at him prior to the shooting, and that he demanded Goodson “drop the gun” before firing.

An autopsy shows Goodson was shot five times in the back and once in the buttocks as he entered a home. Investigators recovered a gun at the scene, which Goodson’s family confirmed he was licensed to carry.

Meade was placed on administrative leave after the shooting before leaving the sheriff’s office on disability retirement in July.