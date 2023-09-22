Indiana man arrested in Ohio, sentenced to 4 years for illegally possessing firearms

OHIO, USA — An Indianapolis man has been sentenced in U.S. District Court to four years in prison for possessing 45 guns as an "illegal alien," according to U.S. Attorney Kenneth Parker.

Guadalupe Sanchez-Cruz, 50, originally from Mexico, was the passenger in a truck transporting 45 guns from Indiana to New Jersey. The vehicle was stopped by law enforcement in Ohio on Jan. 20.



According to court documents, Sanchez-Cruz is an "illegal alien" and therefore is prohibited from possessing a firearm.



He told law enforcement officials he was paid to help transport items and knew they were “likely illegal.” The 45 guns included handguns and rifles, some with high-capacity magazines. They were heavily wrapped in plastic and contained in two boxes on the truck.



Sanchez-Cruz was indicted in February and pleaded guilty in April.