Increase in car thefts near Ohio State's campus, police say

Columbus police describe why they believe there has been more motor vehicle thefts in the Short North and campus areas.

Data from The Columbus Division of Police’s Community Crime map shows a string of motor vehicle thefts dotting North High Street in the past month.

Within two miles of Ohio State’s campus, more than 24 have been reported.

Commander Dennis Jeffrey says there are a number of factors, he believes are contributing to the number of car thefts.

“Typically, the campus area in the summer doesn’t have the population,” said Jeffrey. “This year it seems to have a lot more folks there, and it might be kids aren’t getting internships, so I’ve heard through the grapevine, some are staying put in their campus-area apartments.”

Jeffrey says campus crime trends typically follow trends across the city. But there are some specific details about motor vehicle thefts in the Short North and campus area that tend to be different from burglaries at peoples’ homes or garages, although both are happening.

“Some of the motor vehicle theft on High Street, in general, a lot of the folks that are stopping for food delivery,” Jeffrey said. “They are running into whatever establishment, and they are leaving the car running with the keys in it.”

He said it’s a similar pattern with people picking up the food themselves and leaving their cars unattended.

Police have not been able to track down suspects as easily as it is to find the vehicles.

“We generally find them within a couple days. A lot of times they'll run them until they run out of gas. Until they get the next car,” said Jeffrey.

Vehicles are swabbed and processed for DNA only if it is involved in a more serious crime.