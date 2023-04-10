Judge sets $5 million bond for 20-year-old charged in death of Imperial Stewart

Bowles is one of six suspects who are charged in connection with the case, including a 16-year-old boy who is also charged with murder.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A man accused of shooting and killing 17-year-old Imperial Stewart was given a $5 million bond by a Franklin County judge Thursday morning.

Michael Bowles, 20, appeared in court a day after being arrested in the death of the missing Columbus teen. He is one of six suspects who are charged in connection with the case, including a 16-year-old boy who is also charged with murder.

Stewart was reported missing from the North Linden area on Sept. 20.

After nearly a two-week search, Stewart’s family said his body was found in a wooded area off Sunbury Road in northeast Columbus Tuesday evening. Police have not publicly confirmed whether the teen’s body was found but are working with the Franklin County Coroner’s Office to confirm the identity.

Records from Franklin County Municipal Court state that Stewart was in a vehicle with a 16-year-old boy on Sept. 20 when they tried to rob Stewart of a gun he had just bought from Michael. A struggle ensued and Michael shot Stewart, according to court records.

At Thursday's court hearing, the judge ordered Michael to stay away from the individuals involved in the case. His next court date is scheduled for Oct. 13.

The other suspects arrested in connection with the case are facing charges ranging from murder to tampering with evidence. A breakdown of the charges is listed below:

A 16-year-old boy — Murder, Robbery, Obstructing justice

Mi’Quel Bowles — Obstructing justice

Tywisha Peterson — Obstructing justice

Genee Dumas — Obstruction of official business, tampering with evidence and resisting arrest

A 17-year-old girl — Obstruction of official business, tampering with evidence and resisting arrest