2 charged with murder after Imperial Stewart's body found; 4 others charged in his disappearance

Police said 20-year-old Michael Bowles and a 16-year-old boy have been charged with murder after Imperial Stewart's body was found Tuesday evening.

Example video title will go here for this video

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus Division of Police filed murder charges against two people in the disappearance and death of 17-year-old Imperial Stewart. Four other suspects, who investigators say are tied to the case, have also been charged.

Stewart was reported missing from the North Linden neighborhood on Sept. 20.

His family said his body was found in a wooded area off Sunbury Road in northeast Columbus Tuesday evening. Columbus police have not publicly said if it was Stewart’s body that was found but said that the Franklin County Coroner’s Office is working to confirm the identity.

The suspects charged in the case are the following:

Michael Bowles — Murder

A 16-year-old boy — Murder, Robbery, Obstructing justice

Mi’Quel Bowles — Obstructing justice

Tywisha Peterson — Obstructing justice

Genee Dumas — Obstruction of official business, tampering with evidence and resisting arrest

A 17-year-old girl — Obstruction of official business, tampering with evidence and resisting arrest

Mi'Quel Bowles, Dumas, Peterson and the two juveniles are in custody. An arrest warrant was issued for Michael Bowles, who remains at large.

According to Franklin County Municipal Court documents, Stewart was in a vehicle with a 16-year-old boy on Sept. 20 when they tried to rob Stewart of a gun he had just bought from 20-year-old Michael Bowles. A struggle ensued and Michael shot Stewart, documents say.

Previous court documents say Michael’s brother Mi'Quel was shot in a Chrysler 300 during the robbery. The documents also added that the vehicle belonged to Michael.

Witnesses told police that Michael dropped Mi'Quel off in the Chrysler at his grandfather's house after he was shot. Mi'Quel denied being in the car with his brother or having any knowledge of the missing person report or possible murder of Stewart.

Court documents say Tywisha Peterson, who is Michael and Mi'Quel's mother, was questioned by Columbus police on Oct. 2 where witnesses claimed they saw her speaking with Michael "after the possible murder." Police wrote in the affidavit that she allegedly took part in a conversation on how to get rid of the vehicle used in the murder.

Police later found the vehicle burned in Fairfield County. Peterson denied having anything to do with the case, according to court records.

Court records say that Dumas was seen by multiple officers attempting to tamper with evidence by smashing her phone and allegedly told her daughter to do the same. Police wrote in the affidavit that Dumas pushed and pulled against officers during her arrest.