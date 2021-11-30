Police locate Columbus 14-year-old human trafficking victim at Michigan hotel

A 30-year-old man from Texas was identified in connection with this case and charges are pending.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Police say a 14-year-old Columbus girl who was a victim of human trafficking was found in Michigan last week.

According to the Columbus Division of Police, the Central Ohio Human Trafficking Task Force had received multiple tips regarding the teen being trafficked.

Detectives were unable to confirm any of the information until a recent development, according to police.

A relative of the teen filed a missing person report with police on Nov. 9.

A detective with the missing persons unit obtained information that the teen was in the Detroit suburb of Southfield.

With the assistance of the Federal Bureau of Investigations Detroit Human Trafficking Task Force, officers were able to locate the missing teen at a Southfield area hotel on Nov. 22.

According to police, hundreds of sex advertisements for the missing girl were also found posted online.

