Mayor Ginther says Columbus parks are still safe despite recent shootings

The most recent shooting happened this past weekend when an 8-year-old was shot during a dispute at Weinland Park Saturday evening.

Example video title will go here for this video

COLUMBUS, Ohio — There have been four reported shootings in Columbus parks in the last month in which three people were killed and others, including a young girl, left injured.

The most recent shooting happened this past weekend when an 8-year-old was shot during a dispute at Weinland Park Saturday evening.

According to the court records, 28-year-old Torrence Ahart admitted to detectives that he fired a handgun after his sister was cut during the fight. He has been charged with felonious assault.

The other three shootings have been fatal with two 19-year-old men and a 20-year-old killed. No arrests have been.

On May 4, one of those men were killed and a 17-year-old was injured at Westgate Park. The other man died in a shooting at Nafzger Park on April 23.

The woman was also killed on the same date at Saunders Park. A pregnant woman was also injured in that shooting.

Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther says he's frustrated with the recent shootings, but contends the parks are a safe place for families to enjoy.

“It's really important for us to remain vigilant about keeping each other safe. The city and our safety is worth fighting for,” Ginther said.

Ginther explains there will be increased patrols in parks this summer to try and prevent violence.