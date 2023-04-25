Homicide suspect in custody after pursuit, crash in Hilltop neighborhood

The Columbus Division of Police said officers spotted the homicide suspect's vehicle at Sullivant and Hague avenues around 8:15 p.m.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A homicide suspect is in custody following a pursuit and a crash in the Hilltop neighborhood on Tuesday.

The Columbus Division of Police said officers spotted the homicide suspect's vehicle at Sullivant and Hague avenues around 8:15 p.m.

Police said the vehicle was pursued by a Columbus police helicopter before it crashed at the intersection of Harrisburg Pike and West Mound Street.

Four people were inside the vehicle when the crash occurred. Three people were taken to Grant Medical Center to be treated for minor injuries.

The homicide suspect was taken into custody. Police could not confirm if the suspect was one of the three taken to Grant.