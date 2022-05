Deputies were called to the home on Eastham Way in Lincoln Village sometime before 2 p.m.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A man is dead and the Franklin County Sheriff's Office is investigating his death as a homicide.

Deputies were called to the scene on Eastham Way in Lincoln Village Sunday afternoon and were seen looking for evidence outside a housing complex.

A spokesperson for the sheriff's office said investigators are talking with a person of interest.

The name of the man has not been released.