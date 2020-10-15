Hocking County mother charged after 11-month-old suffers broken arm, brain injury

Daisha Somers is in custody at the Southeast Ohio Regional Jail.

HOCKING COUNTY, Ohio — A Hocking County woman is charged in a case of suspected abuse of a child.

The Hocking County Sheriff's Office said detectives were notified by Nationwide Children's Hospital that there was a suspected case of child abuse involving an 11-month-old child.

Detectives and Hocking County Children's Services started investigating and found out the child suffered a broken arm and a brain injury.

Detectives interviewed the mother, 22-year-old Daisha Somers, of Logan, and charged her with endangering children, which is a third-degree felony.

She was taken to Southeast Ohio Regional Jail where she is in custody.