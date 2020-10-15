Hocking County mother charged after 11-month-old suffers broken arm, brain injury

HOCKING COUNTY, Ohio — A Hocking County woman is charged in a case of suspected abuse of a child.
The Hocking County Sheriff's Office said detectives were notified by Nationwide Children's Hospital that there was a suspected case of child abuse involving an 11-month-old child.
Detectives and Hocking County Children's Services started investigating and found out the child suffered a broken arm and a brain injury.
Detectives interviewed the mother, 22-year-old Daisha Somers, of Logan, and charged her with endangering children, which is a third-degree felony.
She was taken to Southeast Ohio Regional Jail where she is in custody.
Detectives are continuing to investigate and said if anyone has any information about the case, they are asked to call 740-385-2131.