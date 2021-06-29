Hilliard police: Man targeting purses in vehicles at fitness centers

Hilliard police say as people go to the gym to workout, the man is taking purses, stealing credit cards and going to stores to buy gift cards.

HILLIARD, Ohio — The Hilliard Division of Police is warning people to lock up their purses or take them with you as you head into fitness centers due to a string of vehicle break-ins.

Hilliard Police Detective Mike Metz said there is a man targeting vehicles as people go to the gym to work out.

“He definitely has a pattern. He is definitely watching. He's probably sitting in the parking lot watching people go into the building. When it gets to a point where there's no one in the parking lot, that's probably when he starts to walk around and look through these cars,” Metz said.

Metz said the man is using any credit cards in the purse before people are done with their workout. The man then goes to a store and will attempt to buy gift cards with the stolen credit card.

Tristan Murry's wife was one of the victims after she left her purse in the backseat. Murry recognized the purse was there but didn't think much of it.

Murry said the back window was busted out and the purse was gone. He believes the thief was only looking for the purse.

“My wallet was in there too, but it was in the glove box. He obviously didn't go searching, he was there for one thing,” Murry said.

Police believe the same man has broken into at least one car at a gym and Dublin and another at Scioto Grove Metro Park.