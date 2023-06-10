Hilliard mother charged in newborn's death gets $2 million bond, daughter gets $1 million bond

Alkelezli and Al Jabouli are facing a series of charges including murder after police say they tried to get rid of Alkelezli's newborn baby.



“Alkelezli gave a statement to officers, ultimately she admitted she was pregnant. She stated that they were moving homes and the baby would have been more expensive,” the prosecutor said in court.



Medics from Norwich Township were called to the home because of a medical emergency. They realized Alkelezli had recently given birth. Hilliard police found the newborn in a trash bag inside a 5-gallon bucket in a vehicle in the family's backyard.



“She admitted to wrapping up the baby in a blood-soaked blanket within 5-10 seconds after delivering the baby and placing it in the trash bag. This defendant, Jabouli, admitted to helping perform these activities,” prosecutors argued.



In court, prosecutors say Jabouli, who is a nursing student at Columbus State, helped her mom after the birth.



“She carried the 5-gallon bucket out to the car. She admitted she could still hear the baby crying from inside the trash bag and bucket as she carried the bucket and placed it inside the vehicle,” prosecutors said.