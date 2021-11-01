17-year-old Hilliard Davidson student arrested, charged after bringing handgun to school

Police said there was no threats made to any other students or staff.

HILLIARD, Ohio — A Hilliard Davidson High School student was arrested and charged with bringing a gun to the school on Monday.

Hilliard police said around 11:20 a.m., a 17-year-old student was approached by a school resource officer for a search. The student then told the officer he had a gun in his possession.

The weapon was a .40-caliber handgun with a full magazine and a round in the chamber, according to police. Police immediately took the gun and no one was injured.

The student did not make any threats toward other students or staff, police say. There was no disruption to the school day, according to the school district.

He is charged with conveyance or possession of a deadly weapon in a school safety zone, which is a fifth-degree felony.