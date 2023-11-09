Man, woman injured after attempted murder-suicide at Heath mobile home park

The man and woman were taken to Grant Medical Center. Their conditions are not known at this time.

HEATH, Ohio — A man and a woman are injured after an attempted murder-suicide in Licking County Sunday afternoon, police say.

Heath Police Sgt. Craig Black said officers were called to a home in the Amber Manufactured Home Community in Heath around 1:20 p.m. He added that a woman called 911 and said she had been shot in the arm.

Officers found a man and woman, who police confirmed to be husband and wife, suffering from gunshot wounds. Both were taken by helicopter to Grant Medical Center and their conditions are not known at this time.

Sgt. Black said the incident is being investigated as an attempted murder-suicide.

Police are not currently looking for any other suspects.