Barbershop owner describes interaction with Buffalo shooter

Daniel Love owns Mr. Love Barbershop, which is across the street from the Tops on Jefferson Avenue, where 10 people were killed in a shooting over the weekend.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — It’s hard to imagine that only steps away from a place sacred to the black community, Saturday’s shooting in Buffalo could happen.

“It's something that you never thought was going to happen here,” said Daniel Love, owner of Mr. Loves Barbershop. "We were cutting hair. I was showing one of my apprentices tips on how to do a haircut and I just heard a loud, ‘Pow pow pow.’”

Mr. Loves Barbershop is right across the street from the Tops on Jefferson Avenue in Buffalo, New York. Love said he remembers seeing the shooter the day before the massacre.

“It's kind of scary,” he said. "I (saw) him using the wi-fi. He was sitting outside of the shop, but I didn't think (anything) of it so it wasn't anything too abnormal.”

Love said he is turning to religion to get him through.

“You just got to stay prayed up. You got to stay blessed because the bible says, ‘No weapon against you shall prosper' and that's exactly what the bible says. So, even though he took those people's lives, he did not prosper,” Love said.