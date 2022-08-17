'He took everything': Northeast Columbus business burglarized 4 times in 2 months

Better Buy, located in Northland Plaza, said a suspect has raided their store four times. The business has lost about $50,000.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The co-owner of a northeast Columbus business said they've lost at least $50,000 worth of merchandise in about two months.

Better Buy, located in the Northland Plaza, said someone has broken into their business four times.

The first incident happened on June 14.

“He took everything. He took whatever he could grab,” said Anita Pahouja.

The suspect took phones and other technology. The latest incident happened early Tuesday morning. Pahouja got an alert about the burglary on her phone, so she and her husband rushed to the store while watching it all unfold on security cameras.

“He dragged the showcase and he jumped on it and I can’t even tell you what a horrible feeling it is to be sitting there looking at somebody destroying your property and taking your property,” Pahouja said.

The store has 16 cameras both inside and outside of the store.

The store was able to catch almost all of the incidents on camera, except for the first one in June which happened during the massive blackout in June caused by severe storms and a significant heat wave.

“After COVID we were finally getting back on our feet and for this to just keep happening it’s crazy,” she said.

Pahouja said she and her husband have been in this location for five years. But if this keeps happening, she said she doesn't know how much longer they can stay open.

“[My husband] stayed here. He slept outside in his car because he thought the guy would come back, but how many nights can he wait outside? And suppose he has a gun,” said Pahouja.

The detective on this case said there aren't any suspects right now. The business said it is offering a reward to anyone who might have information about the burglaries.