Family members say Texas mechanic was executed over $500 repair bill

HOUSTON — Family members of a man found shot to death Friday in north Houston are looking for answers about his killing.

According to Houston police, Luis Manuel Casillas was found with a gunshot wound in the parking lot of a business off the North Freeway near West Little York Road.

Casillas' family is devastated. They said he was killed over a $500 repair job. It was money he planned to put toward Christmas gifts for his two children.

“He was a father, a son, a brother, an uncle,” Sandy Casillas, Luis’ sister, said “He didn’t deserve this."

Investigators said they're looking into the incident and hope to find surveillance video of the shooting.

Witnesses said they saw Casillas get into an argument and try to get away before he was executed while begging for his life.

“He begged them, 'I have a family, just take whatever you want.' And they said 'no,'" Sandy Casillas said.

His children, still too young to fully understand what happened to their father, opened presents on Christmas.

“Santa showed up but daddy didn’t,” Sandy Casillas said. “We don’t have a holiday no more – we don’t know what the holidays are no more.”

The 29-year-old was shot in the head outside the shop at which he worked. Witnesses said one of up to six suspects was supposed to pay for a $500 repair but refused. That's when Casillas was shot.

Two witnesses said they tended to the mortally wounded Casillas after hearing a commotion and a single gunshot.

Sandy Casillas is holding out hope the suspects are caught quickly.

“I’ll be damned if I let this case go cold. My brother will get his justice,” Sandy Casillas said.

Luis Casillas's brother, Jose Casillas, is still trying to wrap his head around the new reality.

“It’s been three of the longest days,” Jose Casillas said.

Family members said they think they know who the shooter might be. They said they told the police.