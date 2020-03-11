Guns stolen after SUV crashes into Newark gun store

The owner of the store to 10TV said he is checking his records to see exactly what was taken.

NEWARK, Ohio — A Newark gun store owner said several guns were stolen after a driver crashed an SUV into the front of the store.

Columbus police said the vehicle was stolen at gunpoint late Monday night and it is believed to be the SUV that crashed into Buckeye Gun Dealer on North 21st Street.

The owner said the business will be closed "for a little while" as the damage is repaired.